'Bring home our baby': Rocky crash couple's desperate dog search

OVERCOMING disaster can be hard but Emma and Caz Price are reaching out for help to find their dog, Otis, who went missing after a major car accident last week.

After being overtaken by a truck on the Bruce Hwy, north of Rockhampton, the couple and their caravan jack-knifed off the road due to strong winds on Friday.

The resulting crash near St Lawrence left the car slammed into a tree and the caravan on its roof.

While neither Emma or Caz were seriously injured in the accident their year-old Maltese cross puppy Otis ran off in a panic into the surrounding properties.

"He's very precious to us,” Caz said.

"We were in hysterics running through the bush trying to find him.”

The Townsville couple have had Otis since he was three weeks old as a rescue puppy.

He suffers from a spinal injury which he needs medication for.

Otis is a white Maltese cross and was wearing a black harness with reflectors on.

He was last seen 10km south of the St Lawrence turn off, about 180km north of Rockhampton.

"Our dogs are our family,” Caz said.

"We have two, Milo and Otis, and they are our babies.”

People in the area are encouraged to check their farm sheds, outbuildings and water sources.

The couple are offering a cash reward for his safe return.

Anybody with information is urged to contact Emma or Caz Price on 0459 747 025.