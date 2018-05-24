'Bring it on':Rocky challenged to tackle battle of the bulge

PUSH UP: CQ Health executive members (from left) Kieran Kinsella, Steve Williamson, Sandy Munro and Peter Patmore who are happy to accept Mackay's challenge and get on board for a healthier region.

PUSH UP: CQ Health executive members (from left) Kieran Kinsella, Steve Williamson, Sandy Munro and Peter Patmore who are happy to accept Mackay's challenge and get on board for a healthier region. CQHHS

CQ HEALTH will rise to the challenge thrown down by Mackay Hospital and Health Service to a battle of the bulge.

CQ Chief Executive Steve Williamson is confident CQ Health staff have what it takes to tackle their Mackay counterparts in a 16-week steps challenge kicking off on June 18.

"I hope our colleagues in Mackay aren't underestimating the power of CQ, I've seen our staff in action and honestly they're a force to be reckoned with,” Mr Williamson said.

"Improving the health aspects of your lifestyle is not something you have to do alone. You can join family, or friends, colleagues or your community to become more active while improving your diet.

"We are inviting every member of Central Queensland to join the CQ Health team, set your personal goals and make the change.

"CQ Health will be encouraging gyms, personal trainers, fruit and vegetable sellers, anyone in the health industry and employers to offer their support to Central Queenslanders who are part of the challenge.

"But you can also take part by putting together a workplace walking group, taking the stairs not the lift, swapping every second sugary drink for water or going for a walk at the weekend.

"Improving your health can be fun and can bring families, workplaces and communities together,” Mr Williamson said.

GET INVOLVED to battle your bulge

Visit: www.health.qld.gov.au/cq in June for more details

Visit: https://www.facebook.com/cqhealth/ for more information

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles launched the challenge, with the winner decided by the most improvement towards steps taken and centimetres lost. The winner will be announced in October.

Mr Williamson said this staff challenge was the perfect launch pad for the next phase of CQ Health's 10,000 Lives movement, focusing on reducing obesity in the community.

"We launched our 10,000 Lives quit smoking movement in November 2017, and I am delighted to report that our key partner Quitline has noted double the average number of calls from Central Queensland.

"In the seven months from September 2017, 1951 Central Queenslanders registered with Quitline's free three-month program.”

Mr Williamson said CQ Health wanted to lead the way in creating a healthier community, to lead to better health outcomes for residents and ultimately lead to fewer hospital stays.

"We all know how to lead healthier lives, but we want to create a supportive culture within the community to help our residents do just that,” he said.

"Healthier food choices, more active lifestyles, no smoking and better alcohol choices will lead to a healthier community and that's got to be better for everyone.”

"Bring it on Mackay, we're ready to walk the talk and show you how it's done!”