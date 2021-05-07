Bring on 2024: Beef 2021 a triumphant success

Families travelled from far and wide to bring thousands of cattle to Beef Australia 2021.

As the week draws to an end, there are many tired but happy faces around Beef Australia.

It is predicted attendance from the 2021 event will surpass the numbers from 2018, which was 100,000 visitors.

While the numbers are yet to be confirmed, Ian Weigh People’s Day on Monday’s public holiday had 31,545 visitors.

“What a terrific event it has been so far, a celebration of this iconic yet important Australian beef industry, a celebration of this great region, our host city, Rockhampton, the beef capital of our nation and the Capricorn region,” Beef Australia board chairman Bryce Camm said.

“Most importantly I think the nation’s conversation has recognised the importance and impact of our nation’s beef industry.”

There were plenty of politicians in town throughout the week from Prime Minister Scott Morrison to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and many other ministers.

“To have the prime minister, the deputy prime minister and many of their federal cabinets with us during the week and also the premier of Queensland and most of her leadership team speaks volumes to the importance of this event and our wider industry,” Mr Camm said.

Looking ahead, Mr Camm said the Australian beef industry had a “bright, bright future in front of it and cattle prices have never been higher”.

“It is an industry that is advancing and innovating to a really sustainable future going forward,” he said.

“We have highlighted that through our seminar and symposium program.

“Day one kicked off with our international symposium being virtualised for the very first time to audiences around the world.

“Over 70 seminars and talks were held during the week, to celebrate the conversation that is the Australian beef industry.”

Working around the global COVID pandemic had created some challenges for the organising team.

“Thankfully we have had a great working relationship with Queensland Health to ensure we were able to deliver Beef Australia in COVID safe manner for our patrons,” Mr Camm.

The 2021 event had the largest site and infrastructure build and the highest team with 800 people behind the scenes, and of course volunteers.

There were 150 volunteers at Beef Australia.

“Over 150 volunteers from right around the nation … we thank them for their efforts,” Mr Camm said.

It was the first event for Beef Australia CEO Ian Mill.

“I think the highlight for me has just been the attendance of the Rockhampton community and the support we have received and the very positive feedback we have had from our exhibitors and producers and everyone on the ground,” he said.

“I love what we have done in regard to the offerings we have made available to the community, particularly our partnership with Opera Queensland.

“We have a great team of people that put this event together and I would like to publicly acknowledge our board and our great team.

“We look forward to 2024.”