Bring on the big Brahman Week sales

Two by two, grey brahmans were brought out in to the display area before bidding began.

The sound of the auctonier filled the ring as prices climbed from hundreds into thousands, and occasionally into the tens of thousands.

Breeders, buyers and brahmans have flooded the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange at Gracemere for annual Brahman Week Sale.

This year there are over 850 red and grey brahman bulls going under the hammer over the three-day event.

Hundreds of punters filled the sale ring yesterday as sales got underway.

Elders agents Paul Holm and Peter Gordon at the CQLX's Brahman Day in Gracemere

Among them was Paul Helm and Peter Gordon, two agents from Elders.

Mr Helm is originally from Gippsland in Victoria and Mr Gordon is from Western New South Wales and the cattle industry eventually bought the pair to the Beef Capital.

In the climate of the current drought, Mr Gordon shared his outlook on the state of the cattle industry.

“It’s like any industry – it’s got its challenges, but seasonal challenges are one we can’t control.” he said.

He said the brahman breed is “more suitable” to the tropical conditions faced in Central Queensland.

Mr Helm spoke of the magnitude of the event, even stating prospective buyers had travelled from Western Australia for the event.

“Sometimes there are some South Australians but mainly it’s people from Queensland, WA and the Northern Territory,” he said.

The pair said it was an event on their calendar that they often look forward to.

“There’s some real characters that come every year and enjoy catching up,” Mr Gordon said.

“Some people treat is as their annual holiday,” Mr Helm laughed.

Brahman Day at CQLX's Gracemere salesyards

Mr Helm believed the size of the event and the number of visitors would be great for the local economy.

“You’d be hard-pressed to get a hotel room in town this week,“he said.

Mr Helm and Mr Gordon said the bull for sale this week, purpose bred for breeding, would fetch around $9,000-$10,000 a head on average.

The week will also host semen collection and sales.

“It’s all about getting more calves on the ground,” Mr helm said.

Studs have been transported from as far south as the Hunter region in NSW and north to Charters Towers.

Monday and Tuesday will see 524 grey sires go under the hammer with a red portion of 343 bulls entering the saleyards on Tuesday afternoon.