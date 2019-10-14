‘Bring our shark drumlines back’

THE reduction of shark drumlines on the Capricorn Coast from 49 to just seven “is crazy and we’ve got to change it”.

Livingstone Shire councillor Adam Belot didn’t mince his words on Monday as he attempted to challenge both state and federal governments on the controversial issue.

The straight-shooting councillor has the backing of veteran charter boat and ferry operator Max Allen Snr who on Monday described the current situation as “madness”.

Both men are concerned that swimmers at Capricorn Coast beaches already face greater risks because for many months of the year inshore waters are murky due to outflow from the Fitzroy River, and the removal of drumlines will only add to the dangers.

Now Cr Belot just needs to get his fellow councillors on the same page.

He will ask them at next Tuesday’s council meeting, when he raises this matter in urgent business, to support a motion that sees Livingstone write to both tiers of government demanding change.

Last month the Queensland Government halted its shark control program at 27 beaches within the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park area to comply with a Federal Court decision preventing cruelty to sharks.

That effectively saw the Capricorn Coast, with its 49 drumlines, the most heavily impacted region by the court decision to prevent the catching and removal of sharks in the marine park.

Mr Allen Snr, 73, whose family has operated Freedom Fast Cats out of Yeppoon’s Rosslyn Bay since 1999, has worked in maritime tourism all of his life and said he would not swim at Capricorn Coast beaches now that such a large number of drumlines have been taken away.

“Removing those sharklines is just madness,” he said.

“Sharks tend to snap at things and see what they taste like in murky water, cloudy weather or early in the mornings or in the evenings - we’ve learnt that over the years.

“When you get to Great Keppel Island and places like that, the water is usually crystal clear and there’s no need for shark buoys.

“Plus there’s usually more fish for sharks to eat out there and if they see a person they’ll usually swim away. But in murky water, sharks will sniff around and take a bite at something to see whether it’s edible first.

“I certainly wouldn’t go swimming inshore here (Cap Coast) now that those shark hooks have been removed - no way in the world.”

Mr Allen Snr would like to see drumlines reinstated from Keppel Sands to just north of the Keppel Bay Sailing Club at Yeppoon and this area removed from the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park zone.

“To be quite honest, the shoreline here (Cap Coast) where we have murky water and no reef isn’t the Great Barrier Reef and it should be taken out of that zone.

Cr Belot, who started the first learn to surf school in CQ before embarking on a career in local government, said he was seriously concerned as local beaches had murky water for up to nine months of the year.

He said State Government signage at local beaches also warned people not to swim in murky water.

“This is a crazy scenario that’s been allowed to happen along our coast,” he said.

“It’s not only about safety, but tourism as well is too precious to mess with.

“We need to tell governments how disgraceful it is and we need to demand they exempt our coastal beaches from the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park zone and reinstate the drumlines.”