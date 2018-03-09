'Bring Pip home': CQ couple offer $1000 to reunite with pet

A $1000 reward is being offered for the safe return of Pip.

SITTING by the gate at their Kabra home, Frank and Ada are waiting for their mum to come home.

The now 10-week-old pups have been waiting for seven weeks.

Pip, their mum and beloved pet of Alex Raguse and Emily Powell, sadly went missing and hasn't yet found her way home.

Speaking lovingly of their fury family member, Alex said the toughest part is not knowing where she is or what happened to her.

"Ironically, we think she pushed under some temporary fencing while we were extending the yard to give the dogs more room to run around,” he said.

"Our pets are a massive part of our lives, and her absence is really felt.

"You get a bit worried people will just think 'it's just a dog, get over it', but for the most part people are really sympathetic and genuinely hurt for you,” Emily said.

"Us Aussies really do consider pets a part of our family.”

Alex and Emily have dropped brochures in mailboxes, visited all the neighbouring properties and have lined the highway with signs near their Kabra property.

Clocking up countless kilometres looking, the couple have also taken their "Bring Pip Home” message to social media.

"We were so incredibly humbled by how many people shared social media posts - between the posts Emily, the Lost Pet Coordinator and I put up there were over 1000 shares,” Alex said.

"The coverage really does make a difference, you never know who will see it.”

One of five volunteers for Lost Pet Coordinator Rockhampton Region, Loz Bately encourages any locals that come across a wandering animal to contact them.

"Using a social media site like ours gets the information about a missing or found pet out into cyber space a lot quicker than other methods,” she said.

Even if the animal has passed on, Loz encourages members of the public to still contact them with the information, as it "brings closure” to the animals family.

Remaining hopeful that their beloved fury family member will come home one day, Alex and Emily have her favourite spot on the couch waiting.

"I'd encourage anyone who does see a wandering dog, that is safe to approach, to pick them up and help them get home,” Alex said.

"Don't assume they'll make their own way home - our Pip didn't.

"Pip has a name tag with our number on her collar, it's $15 that's worth spending,” he said.

"People can call straight away and if it's out of hours you don't have to wait for them to be scanned for a microchip.”

