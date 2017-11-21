Bring Stompa home: Man's heartbreak as pet hits 'kill list'

Gracemere man Michael Garth is petitioning to "Help bring Stompa home" after the American staffy was surrendered to the Rockhampton pound by his former owner, who last year reported him stolen.

HUNDREDS have backed heartbroken Michael Garth's "bring Stompa home” crusade after his best friend appeared on a "kill list”.

The Gracemere local was devastated when a shared Facebook post alerted him the American Staffy he'd owned since it was 14 weeks old had been surrendered to the Rockhampton pound.

It came after police seized the animal in May last year to return him to his original owners, who police confirm had reported him stolen by others on February 17, 2016.

Michael claims he was unaware the pet who'd lived with him, his partner and daughter was reported stolen by his owners, who the Rockhampton Regional Council confirmed have since surrendered.

As of today, Michael's Help Bring Stompa Home petition garnered 361 of the 500 signatures he hopes for in the two days since it as published.

The change.org document tells of his year-long battle and argues Michael's is Stompa's rightful home where he was always "well looked after”.

"He's my best mate, my daughter's first pet and my partner's blue girl's boyfriend, he was family and we want him back home,” the petition said in part.

Tomorrow, Michael holds his breath in the hopes an adoption agency's yard inspection will be the last hurdle to reunite Stompa with the family after a myriad of roadblocks have come between them.

"With all the support from social media I may be able to get him back pound rescue are sending someone out tomorrow to inspect my yard to make sure its suitable,” Michael told The Morning Bulletin today.

"Even though he never got out once in the 18 months, but if that means he can come home I'm happy for them to do that.

"It's been a huge stuff around but with the support of social media and the kindness of strangers that have heard the story to sign the petition and to share it among their friends and family to get the word out has been grouse.

"And it's unreal to see there are people out there that do still have a soft spot and I could not thank everybody enough for their help so far.

"But I don't want to talk too soon and get my hopes up again, but fingers are still crossed at this point.”

Rockhampton Council's Planning and Regulatory Committee chairwoman, Councillor Ellen Smith, confirmed the person registered as the dog's owner on the pet's microchip and registration forms had surrendered him.

"When this occurs, Council staff contact rehoming agencies immediately to see the pet adopted, and this was the case for this pet,” she explained.

"Our staff were contacted by Mr Garth after the dog was assigned to a local rescue agency.

"As Mr Garth was not registered as the dog's owner, there was nothing further Council staff could do, as it is our policy to go by official registration details.

"Mr Garth's contact details were provided to the rescue agency and it is to our understanding that they have had conversations on the matter.”

The Queensland Police Service were contacted on the matter, but did not comment.