Bring us the Supercars track but make it multi-purpose

VROOM VROOM: Andrew Pont would love to see the Supercars track in Rockhampton built as a multi-purpose venue.

VROOM VROOM: Andrew Pont would love to see the Supercars track in Rockhampton built as a multi-purpose venue. Vanessa Jarrett

THE proposed Supercars track at Norbridge Park in Rockhampton has the potential to host a variety of motor sport events.

Andrew Pont is enthusiastically for the bid, saying he has been following the campaign through the media since the beginning.

"I think it's fantastic, it would be great for Rockhampton,” he said.

"Any motor sport facility in Rockhampton would be great but particularly at that scale and that value, it's really good for Rocky and the community as a whole.”

Mr Pont noted it would be good to see the track built as a "multi-purpose” venue to be used for motor cross and speedway.

"A few different things in one area,” he said.

"There are a lot of complaints about speedway and there has been for years to run those events as well.

"Motor cross is another one, it would be a really good place for a motor cross venue.

"Super cross track... we could bring Australian Super Cross Masters to Rockhampton as well.”

By "diversifying” the track, it would generate more money for Rockhampton, Mr Pont said.

Even just with Supercars, it will bring in the dollars.

"Anything that comes to Rockhampton in that big of a scale is good for the community no matter how you look at it... whether it's through fuel, food, tyres, accommodation, anything at all,” he said.

As for the track location, it is "as good of a place as any”, Mr Pont said.

"It takes a lot of real estate to put something like that on and there is probably not too many other places,” he said.

SUPPORT THE BID:

Sign up as a supporter at rockysupercars.com.au and like the Facebook page at facebook.com/rockysupercars.