REVEALED: Exciting new farmers markets to launch in Rocky

FARM FRESH: Centre manager Rhonda Green with Reg Brook from Parkhurst Quality Meats are looking forward to holding Farmers Markets at Parkhurst Town Centre.

PARHURST town centre wants to make their patch a little more green.

And centre manager, Rhonda Green believes a farmers market is the way to do it

The brain child of all of the centres retailers, the Town Centre Farmers Markets are set to kick of this Saturday.

"It's just a way to promote the centre but what we really wanted to do was get the local farmers involved and get them to show their wares," Rhonda explained.

"The idea actually came from the retailers themselves.

"There's farmers markets in Brisbane and they are fantastic.

"So we wanted to do the same and started getting names of store holders and it's just gone from there."

With at least 18 store holders already interested in the event, Rhonda is trusting the event will only grow with time.

"It's always hard to get people's confidence at first but once they start to see what a good thing it's going to be, then it will just get better and better," she said.

"We wanted something at this end of town. Everything seems to be over the other end of town and there is nothing on a Saturday morning (markets wise), except down in Yeppoon and that's miles away.

"That's what the feedback seemed to be: we need something here."

With months of preparation backing the event, the carpark area opposite Priceline will be barricaded off and designated as the market zone.

"The stall holders will come in at about 6/6.30am and set up and run until about 10am or 11am," Rhonda said.

"What we will do is block off the whole area of the carpark ... and we're going to put water barriers up.

"Customers can expect to see a variety of fruit and veg, honey, seafood, handmade jewellery and oils."