‘Bringing it alive’: Rocky school’s Darumbal program

A year-and-a-half on from its beginning, a cultural program taught at the Rockhampton Flexible Learning Centre has enlivened the Darumbal language and helped connect young people to Indigenous traditions.

The project was in the works as early as 2017, but it officially began in July 2019 thanks in part to an $11,000 Queensland Community Fund grant.

It includes weekly language classes, on-country excursions, storytelling, cooking, art, and more in service of preserving and spreading knowledge of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures, and that of the Darumbal people in particular.

Head of campus Owen Mayor said that he intended to keep the program going as part of the school's regular budget after this term.

He said he had watched students develop more respect for Indigenous customs throughout the "Our Culture, Our Land" enterprise.

"The motivation for the program was being able to connect young people with the local culture," Mr Mayor said.

"Many of our young people are the most marginalised and disenfranchised in this community, so if we can make connections for them either to their own culture or to the local culture, and help them understand how they fit as a member into this community through learning the language, hearing the stories, being on country … perhaps they will feel a sense of belonging."

The school performs an Acknowledgement of Country every day and staff encourage the use of Darumbal words in conversation.

"I think it'd be beneficial for any school," Mr Mayor said.

"Having come from New Zealand and seeing how we've significantly closed the gap over there - it's been about minimising ignorance and increasing knowledge and understanding that helps close the gap.

"Gaining knowledge and understanding of the stories and the local culture are really important."

Community engagement officer Louise Willie said that the school's mission and the Indigenous language lessons was more than just academic.

"It's important to have the language and culture; it's just as important as having social and wellbeing programs.

"If you know your identity and have that respect and you're able to connect with outside the community, that's really important for the young people here in school."

Teacher Lelarnie Hatfield said the knowledge of language and culture, and the resulting clearer sense of identity, helped to bring Indigenous students "out of their shell".

"Last year we made Dreamtime stories and they added Darumbal language in there, and they got to share it with the local kindergarten," she said.

"From me teaching them Darumbal language, and then them taking that and teaching the kindergarten kids … We're keeping the language alive."

Kristina Hatfield of Darumbal Enterprises said that although not all students were from Darumbal land, the school's program "teases them more into wanting to learn their own language from where they come from, and it opens those conversations up with their parents and their grandparents".

"Years ago we weren't allowed to speak our language," she said.

"What we're doing now is we're bringing it alive. It's only been resting there, and now it's being brought back to life."