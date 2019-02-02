Menu
Aerial view of Brisbane Airport
Breaking

Emergency situation declared at airport

2nd Feb 2019 9:10 PM

WHAT WE KNOW

  • Police declare emergency situation at Brisbane International Airport
  • Airport has been evacuated and trains stopped
  • Members of the public asked to avoid the airport
  • Man has claimed he is carrying a bomb

 

UPDATE: POLICE have shot a man at Brisbane International Airport after he produced a knife and threatened to use explosives.

BREAKING: A MAN claiming he is carrying a bomb is keeping police at bay at Brisbane International Airport.

The suspect walking into the airport carrying a metal box with exposed wiring, sources have told The Courier-Mail.

Police are currently in negotiations with the man.

Nick Sherrard said it was a dramatic scene at the airport.

"Man took out a knife in departures just as we checked in," he wrote online.

Other witnesses said the saw an "old man" pull a knife from a bag near the food court and try to stab his former wife in what appeared to be a "domestic argument".

The airport has been evacuated and locked down, with trains halted as police declare an emergency situation.

Australian Federal Police and Queensland police are attending.

Police have advised members of the public to avoid the international airport which has been contained by specialist police.

Police have made a declaration under the Public Safety and Preservation Act..

There is no further information at this time.

More to come

