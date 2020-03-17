Singer Thelma Plum tests positive for COVID-19

BRISBANE indie pop star Thelma Plum has tested positive for Covid-19, saying the lack of action taken by the government has left her feeling "anxious and hopeless".

The Better In Blak singer, who recently took out the top gong of Album of the Year at the Queensland Music Awards, is being managed by the Brisbane Metro North Public Health Unit.

Plum wasn't able to attend the award ceremony because she has been in London, but is now being looked after in Brisbane after returning home recently.

"I just wanna let everyone know that unfortunately yesterday morning I was informed my test for Covid-19 came back positive," Plum wrote on her Instagram account.

"At this time the Dr wants to keep me here until at least Friday, but the rules around being released are constantly changing."

Thelma Plum says she has tested positive for Covid-19. Source: Instagram

Plum stressed to her 65k Instagram followers how important it is to be kind and compassionate and prioritising vulnerable people.

"This means skip that party, bar, restaurant or show you really want to go to & practice social distancing," she wrote.

"I cannot stress enough how much this virus has the potential to severely harm our communities (particularly our Indigenous communities).

"We need to know that the public health system is going to care for our communities."

She went on to write: "The lack of action taken by the government has left me feeling quite anxious and hopeless, as it has many other people."

"Schools need to be shut down but there needs to be structures in place that can ensure low income families and vulnerable people aren't being left in the dark. People need to work from home and if they aren't able to the government needs to step in & financially help. Putting a temporary moratorium on things like rent, bills & mortgages could be a great start."

Plum assured her fans she is "doing really good" and "feeling good".