Brisbane-based jockey saddles up success at Yeppoon

Brisbane-based jockey Beau-Dene Appo finished with two winners and two placings at Saturday’s race meeting in Yeppoon.

BRISBANE-BASED jockey Beau-Dene Appo’s decision to patronise Central Queensland and northern regional race meetings in recent months paid dividends for him at Keppel Park, Yeppoon, races last Saturday.

Appo had a ride in each of the five non-TAB races on the Yeppoon Turf Club “patrons-free” card and he was rewarded with two winners and two placings.

His first success came on the Beau Gorman-trained Spirit of Boom mare Haunted House which carried 60kg to victory in defeating Bettygee (Tasha Chambers) by a half-length in the Class B (950m).

Gorman trains close by to Ipswich so his 700km-plus road trip with his three Yeppoon starters on Saturday was rewarded.

Haunted House was manually timed at running 53.70secs for the trip which won’t be accredited as having broken the long-held electronic timed record of Trust Cliff (53.91) back in March, 2001.

Regardless, Haunted House is quite capable of a short course win at a Rockhampton Jockey Club TAB race meeting should Gorman decide to tackle that option.

In the opening race on the card, the BM 65 (1000m), the Gorman-trained Victory Host (Chambers) ran second to the Alan Jones-trained Belzu (Sonja Wiseman).

Appo rode the third placegetter in that race, the Zoe Hohn-trained Louie The Legend.

However, the jockey made up for that when he brought home the Hohn-trained Ruffin’ It a winner over Tim Cook’s Pretty Mama (Zoe White) in the BM 55 Handicap (1800m).

Much to the delight of Zoe Hohn who was literally screaming her throat hoarse cheering her horse Ruffin’It home, it was the Atlante gelding’s first win from 14 career starts.

In the last race on the card, Appo went within a head of a riding treble and just as close at providing Zoe Hohn with a double when Champagne At Dawn was pipped by Nuclear Boom (Natalea Summers).

Appo has six rides at the Rockhampton Jockey Club’s “no patrons” TAB race meeting at Callaghan Park on Tuesday.

Back at Keppel Park on Saturday, Mackay-based trainer Nippy Seymour who won with Nuclear Boom was full of praise for the track.

“It’s the first time I have raced a horse at Yeppoon. It’s a good setup and I’ll definitely be back again,” Seymour said.

So too no doubt will another affable trainer in Rockhampton’s Allan Clark after his Buster Moon (Tasha Chambers) scored the easiest win on Saturday in the Class B (1400m).

The grey Top Elechon gelding Buster Moon lopped along worse than mide field until steadily making ground from the 600 metres mark.

Chambers eased him out towards the centre of the track around from the home turn and he joined in with a cruisy finishing run from the 200 metres mark.

It looked all so easy for Buster Moon as he ran away from runner-up King Kai (Elly Smith) for a comprehensive 3.25 lengths win.

While chief steward Josh Adams may not have been in the good books with jockeys Zoe White and Michael Cullen both fined $300 for overuse of the whip he certainly was through another action.

Racing stakeholders praised Adams as did club officials for shorting the 40 minutes designated time between races thereby ensuring an earlier departure for all concerned.

At Doomben in Brisbane on Saturday, the Chris Attard Rockhampton trained Danawi finished 10th of 12 in a 0-75 Handicap (1350m) but was only 2.55 lengths behind winner Run For Glory.

Bajool-based trainer Kevin Miller made the 1550km round trip to Charters Towers on Saturday less painful when his only starter Exocet Rocket won the Class B (1000m) earning $5000.