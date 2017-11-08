Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Brisbane Broncos to play in CQ early next year

The Brisbane Broncos are heading to Central Queensland for a pre-season trial early next year.
The Brisbane Broncos are heading to Central Queensland for a pre-season trial early next year. DAVE HUNT
Pam McKay
by

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras will play the Brisbane Broncos in a pre-season trial at Theodore on Saturday, February 10.

Capras' chairman Bert Borland confirmed the clash this morning during the announcement of Peter White as the club's new CEO.

"The Theodore Roosters are the club that have organised it," Borland said. "They approached us for a trial and coach Kim Williams was very excited to take that trial on.

"Playing the Broncos any time's a great thing.

"That will be a great boon for the Theodore community and I'm hoping people from all around the region get out there and have a look."

Topics:  bert borland brisbane broncos editors picks rockhampton leagues club capras rugby league theodore

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Hanson in Yeppoon: How One Nation will guarantee GKI casino

Hanson in Yeppoon: How One Nation will guarantee GKI casino

One Nation leader throws her Keppel cards on the campaign table

Weather alert: Rocky in line for more storms today

Rainfall expected to hit Rocky.

BoM forecasts more thunderstorms and rain for CQ

Gracemere water park opening causes a splash

Rockhampton Regional Council has released design plans for the Cedric Archer Park's new $1.5 million water play area.

Kids will pour into Cedric Archer Park these school holidays

Prisoner supplied 'mate' with illegal drugs

prison07c CI07/0308/4 Capricornia Correctional Centre

You won't believe where the drugs were found

Local Partners