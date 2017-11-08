Brisbane Broncos to play in CQ early next year

The Brisbane Broncos are heading to Central Queensland for a pre-season trial early next year.

The Brisbane Broncos are heading to Central Queensland for a pre-season trial early next year. DAVE HUNT

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras will play the Brisbane Broncos in a pre-season trial at Theodore on Saturday, February 10.

Capras' chairman Bert Borland confirmed the clash this morning during the announcement of Peter White as the club's new CEO.

"The Theodore Roosters are the club that have organised it," Borland said. "They approached us for a trial and coach Kim Williams was very excited to take that trial on.

"Playing the Broncos any time's a great thing.

"That will be a great boon for the Theodore community and I'm hoping people from all around the region get out there and have a look."