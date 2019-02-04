Bullet’s season in tatters after Kings reign

The Bullets had a tough night in Sydney. (AAP Image/Dylan Coker)

BRISBANE'S NBL finals tilt is teetering on a knife's edge after falling to their fourth-straight loss in the 107-91 crushing by the Sydney Kings on Sunday night.

The fifth-placed Bullets (12-13) must win their final three regular season games to remain in the hunt for a top-four berth with Illawarra (home), Cairns (away) and New Zealand (home) waiting for Brisbane in the next two pressure-packed weeks.

Adelaide (13-12) moved past Brisbane into fourth spot at the weekend but have a tougher run home with New Zealand (away), Melbourne (home) and Perth (away).

While the Bullets need the 36ers to lose, an Adelaide slump will not mean much unless Brisbane can get their own game in order.

Brisbane fell to their seventh-straight loss to Sydney with a horror opening quarter at Qudos Bank Arena setting the tone for the rest of the sorry afternoon.

The Kings led 34-18 at the first break with the 16-point quarter-time margin the largest in the NBL this season.

The 34 points conceded was also the most by Brisbane in the opening term this year.

Jerome Randle was strong for Sydney in the big win. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Sydney's buffer blew out to 20 points late in the game as the Bullets lacked the desperation in defence and the execution in offence to keep pace with the Kings.

Given what is on the line at the business end of the season, they simply needed to be much better at both ends of the floor.

Bullets import Lamar Patterson overcame a scoreless first quarter to finish with a game-high 27 points to go with seven boards and two assists.

Cam Bairstow had 16 points and seven boards while guard Jeremy Kendle had 14 points for Brisbane off the bench as only three Bullets players had double-figure point returns.

Centre Matt Hodgson did have nine points, six rebounds, two blocks and two assists for the visitors.

The Bullets must win their final three games to make NBL finals. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Too much was left to too few with Jason Cadee, Cam Gliddon and Reuben Te Rangi combining for just nine points from 2 of 11 from the field.

Kings guard Kevin Lisch was outstanding for the home side with 21 points and a suffocating defensive effort on Gliddon.

His backcourt partner Jerome Randle had 26 points with veteran swingman Brad Newley chiming in with 14 points, five rebounds and seven assists for Sydney who had lost their last three home games before Sunday.

Andrew Bogut had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the dominant Kings. Brisbane host the Illawarra Hawks at Southbank this Thursday night.

