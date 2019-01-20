Bullets gain sweet revenge over Taipans

AJ Davis of the Bullets dunks the ball against Cairns on Saturday night. Picture: AAP

Update: Revenge is a dish best served cold.

But the Brisbane Bullets were red-hot as they cooked up a feast of delicious payback in the 99-68 thrashing of Cairns in the 'Sunshine Stoush' at Boondall on Saturday night.

The last time the teams met on January 3, Cairns won by 29 points. When the two Queensland clubs clashed in Round 1, the Taipans won by 18 points.

Enough was enough for Brisbane.

It was time to put their northern cousins in their place.

Apart from state pride being on the line for the Bullets at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre, the chance to solidify their place in the NBL's top four was also a significant motivation.

Brisbane (12-9) would have fallen to fifth if they lost to the last-placed Snakes but they could be as high as third by the end of Round 14.

So they came out with all guns blazing, took the lead after 23 seconds and never looked back.

The dominant Bullets were on target at the offensive end and had the right intent at the defensive end as they led by 12 points at quarter-time, 16 points at halftime and 28 points at the last change.

Point guard Jason Cadee (18 points), Lamar Patterson (15 points, 12 rebounds and five assists), veteran Adam Gibson (17 points), Cam Gliddon (10 points) and big men Cam Bairstow (eight points, five rebounds) and Matt Hodgson (eight points, seven rebounds) shone for the superior Brisbane.

For Cairns (3-17), after pouring in 74 points across two games last weekend, Melo Trimble played a virtual lone hand for the visitors with 23 points while Rob Loe had 19 points and seven boards.

Alex Loughton of Cairns (left) and Mika Vukona compete for the ball on Saturday night. Picture: Getty Images

Despite Cairns getting 11 more free throws from seven more fouls, Brisbane set the tone in the first half, shooting at 54 percent from the field compared to the Taipans' woeful clip of 29 percent to go with eight turnovers.

The Bullets did a fine job curtailing the influence of Nate Jawai who had just two points and one rebound at halftime.

Brisbane's defence worried Cairns out of shots while they also disrupted Trimble's drives to the bucket.

Cairns star Nathan Jawai looks to shoot on Saturday night. Picture: Getty Images

Cadee exploded for 13 points by halftime while Patterson had nine points, nine rebounds and three assists by the main break in another classy display.

Gibson was the spark off the bench in the first quarter when Brisbane jumped the Taipans early and maintained their advantage with a 31-19 lead at quarter-time.

Only four Cairns players had scored by quarter-time with Trimble, Robert Loe and Lucas Walker carrying the load. Only five Taipans had scored by halftime compared to nine for Brisbane who moved the ball crisply all night.

Bullets coach Andrej Lemanis said the relentless defence was the cornerstone of the victory, especially with the effort to keep Nate Jawai to just two points, one assist and two rebounds.

"For me the most pleasing thing is that our defence was solid for the majority of the game. There was a nice intent at that end of the floor and it gives you chances to win if teams have trouble scoring on you,'' he said.

Lamar Patterson in action for the Bullets on Saturday night. Picture: AAP

"You can do that every night, you can play defence. You are not going to shoot it well every night but if you play defence, it's going to give you chances.

"I really enjoy the group because they are smart, they are into it and they care. We had some strategy change ups as opposed to the last time we played Cairns and the guys were all over it.''

Cairns coach Mike Kelly said the effort was "unacceptable".

"We're not just saying we need to win this many games, we're saying this is how we need to play and we didn't do that tonight,'' Kelly said

"That's just not acceptable for us as a group but also for Cairns.

"I think they set the tone and we reacted to whatever they threw at us and we reacted poorly.

"When you're playing on the back foot and they're in attack mode it's not a good combination.

"They got going and I thought we were soft defensively.''

BRISBANE BULLETS 99 (J Cadee 18 A Gibson 17 L Patterson 15) CAIRNS TAIPANS 68 (R Trimble 23 R Loe 19) at Brisbane Entertainment Centre