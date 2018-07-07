Bennett gives Turpin the nod for Broncos debut

BRONCOS coach Wayne Bennett has confirmed the team will blood another debutant in the Queensland derby, with Jake Turpin to replace Andrew McCullough.

The Redcliffe rake trained strongly on Saturday morning and will share the hooking role with Alex Glenn against the Titans.

Turpin will be part of a very young Broncos pack, given McCullough and Josh McGuire are out on Origin duty, while Matt Gillett (neck and calf) remains sidelined through injury.

The 21-year-old joined Brisbane ahead of the 2018 season from the Melbourne Storm, where he played his under-20s football.

He also spent time in the Intrust Super Cup with the Sunshine Coast Falcons before switching to Redcliffe upon his arrival at the Broncos.

Turpin was pushing for his NRL debut during the pre-season but suffered a broken leg earlier this year, delaying his introduction to first grade.

Bennett said Turpin deserved his debut against Gold Coast.

"He's a pretty tough guy," Bennett said.

Wayne Bennett praised Turpin‘s distribution skills. Picture: AAP

"He's a pretty steady player, he's been good with us. He defends very well and he's got good decision-making with the passes and who he gives the ball to.

"He won't be able to go all the way (full 80 minutes), so there will be some shared responsibility out there tomorrow."

Glenn also trained at hooker throughout the morning training session.

The Broncos will make one change, with Tom Opacic dropped to the Intrust Super Cup.

Kotoni Staggs will play at right centre in place of Opacic, with young forward David Fifita coming onto the bench.