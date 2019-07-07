Brisbane company secures local contract for bridge upgrade

THE OLD timber Valentine Creek bridge on the along the Capricornia Highway is now passed its used-by date, but a $8.3million overhaul will keep the traffic flowing.

As part of the Federal and State Governments aims to keep the highway Freight efficiency and flood immunity, the two major parties have put aside their differences to get the job done.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the making the bridge safer was a matter of great importance.

"This investment is about getting people home and goods to market sooner and safer as the Capricorn Highway is Central Queensland's primary east-west freight corridor and part of Australia's national freight network,” Mr McCormack said.

Queensland Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said the bridge was built in 1951 and well over due for works.

"The new bridge will be able to withstand a one-in-50-year flood and remove weight limitations that impede heavy vehicle access, improving freight connectivity across Queensland,” he said.

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd described the works which involved replacing the timber bridge with a wider two-lane concrete structure as well as upgrading and widening the Capricorn Highway approaches to the bridge.

"Once the project is completed, major benefits will include improved heavy vehicle access, increased freight efficiency, and improved traffic capacity and safety over Valentine Creek,” Mr O'Dowd said.

Labor Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said the project would also support more construction jobs for Rockhampton.

"About 27 direct jobs will be supported over the construction phase of the project, so that is important for our region's economy,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"While it is sad to see a little bit of local history go, the new structure will create a more reliable and flood resilient crossing over the creek.”

The $8.3 million Valentine Creek Bridge project is jointly funded by the Australian and Queensland Governments.

The Department Transport of Main Roads expects the bridge to be complete by December 2019.