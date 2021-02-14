Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Introduced bill aims to reform construction industry
Business

Brisbane construction firm collapses owing $1.3m

by Glen Norris
14th Feb 2021 1:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Brisbane construction company, whose projects included shifting a World War I German tank into a new display at the Queensland Museum, owes creditors more than $1.3 million.

Nick Combis, of Vincents, was appointed voluntary administrator of Leaf Building Group last month after its building licence was cancelled by the construction watchdog.

The German Tank Mephisto. Picture: Tara Croser.
The German Tank Mephisto. Picture: Tara Croser.

Combis in a report lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission

(ASIC) said the company owes approximately $1.32 million to creditors including the Australian Taxation Office, various suppliers and subcontractors.

The six-year-old company had specialised in shop fitouts for major retail brands including Woolworths and Aldi as well as sporting and cultural facilities.

Its most high-profile project was moving the last remaining World War I German tank, better known as 'Mephisto', into a new display space at the Queensland Museum in 2018.

Combis said plant and equipment owned by the firm has been removed and are being held by an auctioneer for sale.

He also said he will now investigate the reasons for the company's failure.

Originally published as Brisbane construction firm collapses owing $1.3m

More Stories

business business collapse construction editors picks leaf building group

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Deja vu: second crash on same Allenstown corner in two days

        Premium Content Deja vu: second crash on same Allenstown corner in two days

        News The two-vehicle accident was reported at 5.50pm Saturday

        Demand continues to be strong at CQLX sales

        Premium Content Demand continues to be strong at CQLX sales

        Rural Sales prices soared to above the 600c/kg mark again

        Young child struck by vehicle near Crazy Joker

        Premium Content Young child struck by vehicle near Crazy Joker

        Motoring Emergency services remained at the scene rendering assistance

        Yeppoon author opens exciting new retail store in CBD

        Premium Content Yeppoon author opens exciting new retail store in CBD

        News The book and stationery store opened just in time for Valentine’s Day