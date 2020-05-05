Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A police officer from the Brisbane region has been stood down from all duties after a ‘notice to appear’ for allegedly stealing while off-duty.
A police officer from the Brisbane region has been stood down from all duties after a ‘notice to appear’ for allegedly stealing while off-duty.
Crime

Cop stood down for alleged stealing

by Cormac Pearson
5th May 2020 12:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CONSTABLE from Brisbane has been stood down after he was issued with a notice to appear for stealing while he was off-duty.

The 45-year-old officer will be stood down from official duty but will still undertake 'non-operational duties.'

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," a police statement said.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

Originally published as Brisbane cop stood down for alleged stealing

court crime police theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Truck burns to crisp on CQ mine

        premium_icon Truck burns to crisp on CQ mine

        Offbeat Miner confirms operator and other workers escaped unharmed

        • 5th May 2020 11:05 AM
        Schools to reopen with new outlook for students

        premium_icon Schools to reopen with new outlook for students

        News As we prepare for a return to classrooms, a Yeppoon mum reflects on home schooling...

        Yancoal continues flying with RACQ Capricorn service

        premium_icon Yancoal continues flying with RACQ Capricorn service

        News Yancoal continues its support of RACQ CHRS, donating $25,000 to help keep the...

        #StopAdani convoy celebrates anniversary, MP claims victory

        premium_icon #StopAdani convoy celebrates anniversary, MP claims victory

        Environment It was a clash of two worlds when the environmentalist convoy came to Central...