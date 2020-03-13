Daycare centre confirms coronavirus case contact

An early childhood centre has closed after a family at the service came into direct contact with someone with a confirmed case of coronavirus.

A BRISBANE early childhood centre has closed after a family at the service came into direct contact with someone with a confirmed case of coronavirus.

Parents have been urged to collect their children from the McDowall early learning and kindergarten Only About Children (OAC) campus as soon as possible with the centre shut until Monday.

It comes as the total number of cases in Queensland reached 35, with eight new cases overnight, including the first two outside the southeast corner.

In an urgent letter to parents, Only About Children (OAC) chief executive Anna Learmonth said as a precaution they have today closed the McDowall centre after a family had been in direct contact with a confirmed case of coronavirus.

"The family and child are at this stage unconfirmed cases and are being requested to be tested for the virus," the letter said.

"As a precaution we have made the decision to close the Oac McDowall campus for the rest of today (Friday 13 March), and will undertake a full sanitization clean of the facilities over the weekend.

"We anticipate the campus will re-open on Monday 16 March, but will confirm this to all enrolled families on Sunday 15 March."

Ms Learmonth said the childcare service was working with Queensland and federal Health departments to provide further information as soon as possible.

"As per government advice, if you begin unwell or develop a fever, shortness of breath, cough or respiratory illness you should seek medical attention," the statement said.

"At this stage our understanding is that there is no requirement for your child or family to self-quarantine, or be tested unless you present with relevant symptoms."