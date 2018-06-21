Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Developer charged with $5 million fraud

by Sarah Vogler
21st Jun 2018 1:59 PM

A 44-YEAR-OLD Brisbane man has been charged following a long investigation by the State Crime Command's Financial and Cyber Crime Group into a $5 million investment fraud.

Detectives charged the CEO of a real estate development company on Thursday after he allegedly accepted three significant payments from an overseas investor.

The investor was allegedly told the money would be placed into three separate investments.

Police will allege the investments did not exist at the time the money was accepted and the man had no authority, appropriate licence or credentials to manage investments on behalf of the companies.

The man is due to appear at Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with one count of fraud (dishonest application of property of another value over $100,000).

editors picks fraud

Top Stories

    Critical 19-year-old flown to Brisbane after Bruce Hwy crash

    Critical 19-year-old flown to Brisbane after Bruce Hwy crash

    News Crash believed to have happened in the early hours of the morning near Bajool

    Metro mess reaches 40 homes as investigation deepens

    premium_icon Metro mess reaches 40 homes as investigation deepens

    Business Liquidator also examines company's purchase of luxury $2.6m home

    Drug trafficker denied bail after major raids across Rocky

    premium_icon Drug trafficker denied bail after major raids across Rocky

    Crime The man was arrested after major raids yesterday.

    • 21st Jun 2018 3:31 PM
    BREAKING: Coach Kim Williams tells why he's leaving Capras

    BREAKING: Coach Kim Williams tells why he's leaving Capras

    Sport 'I feel as though I'm leaving the club in a good place'

    • 21st Jun 2018 2:22 PM

    Local Partners