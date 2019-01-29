Menu
Crime

Doctor accused of sexually assaulting patient

by Alexandra Utting
29th Jan 2019 2:53 PM
A BRISBANE doctor has pleaded not guilty to raping and sexually assaulting a female patient at a North Brisbane clinic in three years ago.

Toombul Medical Centre doctor Samitha Vernon Sudusinghe, aka Dr Sam, is facing a jury trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court over allegations he slapped a single mother on the bottom, digitally raped her and touched her vagina across two consultations at the clinic in November 2015.

The court heard the woman visited Dr Sam eight times between July and November 2015, for stomach pain and advice about the contraceptive pill.

Toombul Medical Centre doctor Samitha Vernon Sudusinghe has been charged with sexual assault. Picture: Liam Kidston.
It wasn't until November 12 that year that "Dr Sudusinghe's sexual interest in her became apparent," the court heard.

"(The complainant) attended an appointment with young son and as she got up to leave and she was carrying her son," crown prosecutor Christopher Cook told the court.

"It is alleged Dr Sudusinghe slapped ... on the bottom."

The court heard the doctor is then accused of touching the woman on the vagina when she visited the clinic several days later on November 16, 2015 for ongoing stomach pain.

Dr Sam is also accused of digitally raping the woman during the same consultation despite her allegedly telling him: "Doctor, that is not the pain, stop it..."

The court heard the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also visited the surgery several days after the alleged sexual assault, carrying a covert recording after being approached by police to do so.

She allegedly asked him why he was "crossing the borders" of their doctor-patient relationship and he is alleged to have said: "Yeah, yeah, I know".

The trial continues.

