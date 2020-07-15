Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A family holds grave concerns for a teenager who uncharacteristically went missing.
A family holds grave concerns for a teenager who uncharacteristically went missing.
Crime

Brisbane family’s grave concerns for missing teen

by Brayden Heslehurst
15th Jul 2020 3:13 PM

A Brisbane family holds grave concerns for a missing teenager who was last seen in the city's southeast more than two days ago.

Queensland Police are seeking assistance from the community to find Mark Nucifora, 19, whose last known location was an address on Kates St at Morningside at 11.45am on Monday.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Police and family hold concern for his welfare as this behaviour is out of character.

Mr Nucifora is described as caucasian, 180cm tall with a slight build and dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing black long pants, navy sneakers with orange trims, a navy shirt with white long sleeves a navy backpack, glasses and a gold watch.

Anyone who has any information about Mark's whereabouts should contact police on 131 444 or by visiting police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Originally published as Brisbane family's grave concerns for missing teen

mark nucifora missing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Missing Alzheimer’s patient found in good spirits

        premium_icon UPDATE: Missing Alzheimer’s patient found in good spirits

        News Concerned relatives raised the alarm after 80-year-old fails to return home from a medical appointment.

        Data reveals how much the average CQ worker earns

        premium_icon Data reveals how much the average CQ worker earns

        Money The Australia Bureau of Statistics has released the latest CQ statistics.

        ‘Odin’ destroyed grandson’s cubbyhouse, DV offender joked

        premium_icon ‘Odin’ destroyed grandson’s cubbyhouse, DV offender joked

        News The defendant joked at police that “Odin came down himself and did it” referring to...

        Vital volunteers quit ‘in droves’ over lack of clear future

        premium_icon Vital volunteers quit ‘in droves’ over lack of clear future

        News ‘Until the Cabinet says yay or nay, everyone’s future remains very unclear.’