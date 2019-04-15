Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Financial planner Emma Radke sentenced to six years jail after pleading guilty to fraud offences.
Financial planner Emma Radke sentenced to six years jail after pleading guilty to fraud offences.
Crime

Financial planner jailed for $300k fraud

by Nicholas McElroy
15th Apr 2019 2:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A financial planner who has pleaded guilty to defrauding a company and clients she worked for of about $300,000 will spend at least the next 20 months behind bars.

Emma Maree Radke was sentenced to a total of six years prison in Brisbane District Court today after pleading guilty to two fraud offences in relation to taking money from her workplace where she was a manager.

The court was told Radke had taken the money to service her gambling addiction and police had determined she lost $183,000 in poker machines at East Leagues Club at Coorparoo.

More Stories

brisbane crime editors picks gambling addictions

Top Stories

    GALLERY: See all the glamour from this weekend's races

    premium_icon GALLERY: See all the glamour from this weekend's races

    News The 2yo Classic Race Day was one of the events from this weekend's Yearling Sale

    Grey nomads give Rockhampton a miss and drive on by

    premium_icon Grey nomads give Rockhampton a miss and drive on by

    News 'The overwhelming response is the same as ours, continue past Rocky'

    GALLERY: CQ through our readers' eyes

    premium_icon GALLERY: CQ through our readers' eyes

    News See some of the pictures submitted for our cover photo

    Miner who was told to work after injury wins huge payout

    premium_icon Miner who was told to work after injury wins huge payout

    Crime Former Bowen Basin coal miner wins compensation