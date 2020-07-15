Brisbane Heat skipper impressed with local talent

Brisbane Heat captain Chris Lynn is in Rockhampton as part of a Bulls Masters tour. Picture: Jann Houley

CRICKET: Chris Lynn cast a discerning eye over some of Rockhampton’s up and coming talent today – and he liked what he saw.

The Brisbane Heat captain is in the Beef Capital as part of a Bulls Masters tour, along with Heat coach Darren Lehmann and former Australian players Andrew Symonds and Jimmy Maher.

The quartet, along with former Queensland top-order batsman Ken Healy, ran clinics at Mount Archer and Berserker Street state schools this morning.

They will do more school visits and meet and greets during their stay, and also attend the Rockhampton Cup race meeting at Callaghan Park on Friday.

Lynn said the tour was a great way to inspire the region’s young players and hopefully keep them in the game.

“Some of these kids have got talent and if one day they’re playing for the Brisbane Heat and I’ve played a part in that, getting them motivated, that’s pretty special,” he said.

“I think it’s so important that guys like myself and Andrew Symonds, Jimmy Maher and Darren Lehmann get out and about and give back to the game that’s given us great careers.”

Lynn said sport was an integral part of his life from an early age.

“It was huge – and not only cricket,” the 30-year-old said.

“Sport’s part of my family; my dad played water polo for Australia.

“Growing up, I just had that hunger to be the best and be competitive, whether it was in the backyard against my brothers or with my best mates, and then taking that on to the sports field.”

Lynn is gearing up to lead the Heat into the 10th edition of the Big Bash League, which starts on December 3.

Brisbane will open their season on the Gold Coast against the Sydney Sixers on Wednesday, December 9.

Meanwhile, the Brisbane Heat women will start their title defence on home soil, with Allan Border Field the venue for the first round of the WBBL on October 17 and 18.

The Heat, which includes Rockhampton all-rounder Jess Jonassen, claimed back-to-back titles with a six-wicket win over Adelaide in December.

