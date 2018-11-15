Treatment comes with royal price tag

The Princess Alexandra Hospital is among the country’s most expensive when it comes to treating patients. Picture: Mark Cranitch

BRISBANE'S Princess Alexandra Hospital is one of the most expensive in the country when it comes to treating patients, according to a new report from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.

The cost of treating patients can be almost twice as high depending on the hospital, the report - Costs of acute admitted patients in public hospitals from 2012-13 to 2014-15 - revealed.

The report looks at the costs associated with providing similar treatment to patients, across comparable public hospitals.

It showed that some hospitals spent up to $6400 to deliver a national average service for acute admitted patients, which cost as little as $3300 in other hospitals.

The average cost for treating a patient at the PA was $5500 compared to $4700 at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

The average cost at the PA has risen by 7 per cent - making it the fourth most expensive in the country.

Townsville Hospital also increased its cost from $4500 to $4700.

RBWH and the Prince Charles Hospital both decreased their cost by $300 and $500 respectively.

AIHW spokesman Dr Adrian Webster said across major public hospitals, the average cost to treat acute admitted patients was $4680.

"Acute admitted patients include those who are admitted for the management of childbirth, surgery, or other diagnostic and therapeutic procedures," Dr Webster said.

Overall the average cost of delivering care in major public hospitals decreased by 1 per cent over the period from 2012-13 to 2014-15.