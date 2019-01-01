Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sam Stosur just can’t seem to win a match at her home tournament.
Sam Stosur just can’t seem to win a match at her home tournament.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Sam’s horror run at home continues

by Paul Malone
1st Jan 2019 8:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SAM Stosur has suffered defeat in her 1000th career match, starting 2019 with a third consecutive first-round elimination from the Brisbane International.

Stosur, who has won 584 singles matches in her fine career, lost her Pat Rafter Arena match against Czech qualifier Marie Bouzkova 4-6 6-2 6-2.

Bouzkova won a match which started in one year and finished at 1.16am (EDT) in the next, with he public address sounding Auld Lang Syne during a third-set change of ends.

At 34, Stosur, ranked No.74, said last month that she had a year in mind in which to most likely retire but did not want to make it known in case she changed her mind.

 

The 2011 US Open champion has a second wildcard for the summer into next week's Sydney International.

Stosur has won four matches in her nine Brisbane tournaments, and has not made a quarter-final at her home state tournament.

Sam Stosur struggled to find her range. Picture: Mark Stewart
Sam Stosur struggled to find her range. Picture: Mark Stewart

Two three-set matches, always a chance in professional tennis, in the planned New Year's Eve evening session saw the 2hr12 min women's match extend beyond midnight.

Stosur was unable to join Gold Coast wildcard Kim Birrell and Melbourne qualifier Destanee Aiava as first-day Australian female winners at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

Bouzkova, ranked No.139, won the 2014 US Open girls' singles title.

More Stories

brisbane international marie bouzkova sam stosur tennis
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Man in critical condition after Capricorn Highway rollover

    premium_icon Man in critical condition after Capricorn Highway rollover

    Breaking THE westbound lane of the Capricorn Highway is closed to traffic

    • 1st Jan 2019 7:16 AM
    QAL worker wants $833,000 after gearbox oil injury

    premium_icon QAL worker wants $833,000 after gearbox oil injury

    Business 'He has to sleep in a recliner chair to avoid being awoken by pain'

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    News Find out what's happening in Rockhampton, Yeppoon and surrounds

    • 1st Jan 2019 7:59 AM
    Tourist numbers up in 2018 following Yeppoon's lagoon launch

    premium_icon Tourist numbers up in 2018 following Yeppoon's lagoon launch

    News Regional tourism has the potential to grow to $150 billion by 2030

    Local Partners