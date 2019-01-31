Lions to Springfield by 2021 as PM locks in project

Morrison’s selfie game at the announcement was strong, hamming it up with Brisbane star Dayne Zorko. Picture: Getty Images

The Brisbane Lions expect to be in their new home base at Springfield by 2021 after the Prime Minister formalised the Federal Government's commitment to the $70 million project.

Scott Morrison announced the Government's $15 million contribution toward building a boutique 12,000 seat stadium with broadcast quality lights and a small grandstand that will be the home for the Lions' AFLW side as well as an AFL pre-season venue and training base for both teams and the Lions academy.

The Lions received a verbal assurance of support for "The Reserve" from the Government last year and have already begun earthworks, but the Prime Minister's announcement allows them to finally begin the major construction project.

State sports minister Mick de Brenni last year promised the Queensland Labor Government would match any Federal funding, dollar-for-dollar.

Brisbane had already secured $18 million from the Springfield Land Corporation and $12 million from Ipswich City Council while the club and the AFL have combined to chip in $10 million.

Morrison said any young girl in Queensland who dreamt of a career in AFLW now knew there was a home for them.

"Why do we love sports so much? Because it brings communities together,'' Morrison said.

"It brings people together."

The Lions AFLW side are forced to play Queensland home games in the afternoon heat of February and March because of the lack of broadcast quality lights at suburban venues.

CEO Breeanna Brock described the announcement as a game-changer for women's football.

"We just won the Lotto really, haven't we?,'' Brock said.

"To have all levels of government come together … is amazing for what it's going to do for women's football in Queensland.

"It's just going to change the game for us. We couldn't be happier.''

Lions chairman Andrew Wellington said the realisation of the nine year search for a new home would allow the club to further grow the game in South East Queensland.

"We are committed to ensuring that the asset created will not just be a fantastic asset for our club and players, but will be an asset for the community,'' Wellington said.