Magistrate blasts police over rape accused’s bail

A MAGISTRATE has blasted the decision of a Brisbane police watch house to grant bail to a man facing a string of rape charges.

The 39-year-old Wakerley man faces nine charges of rape and two of unlawful carnal knowledge with a mentally impaired person under his care.

The offences are alleged to have occurred in Alexandra Hills between October 2011 and April 2015.

The 39-year-old man appeared in Wynnum Magistrates Court today.

On January 19, the man was charged with the 11 offences and granted bail at Brisbane Watch House soon after.

That decision was slammed by Wynnum Magistrate Zac Sarra when the man faced court for the first time today.

He questioned whether the bail watch house keeper was "inflating his position to that of a magistrate" and suggested the matter should have been brought before the court sooner.

"They are serious allegations yet the police in their wisdom have granted this fellow bail," he said.

"What system do these people have in place? Are the cops running the show or are the courts running the show?

"I can understand why the system can be seen as a joke in the community."

When the 39-year-old man appeared in Wynnum Magistrates Court today, the police prosecutor said she was "very surprised" by the decision and would be looking into it further.

Magistrate Sarra granted fresh bail to the man and continued the conditions of his original bail.

The Wakerley man cannot make contact with the alleged victim or work in any capacity with any disability care organisation.

The court heard he had already relinquished his blue card and was prohibited from applying for a new one.

The man will next appear in court for a committal mention on April 29.