Brisbane man dies in workplace incident

Alex Treacy
3rd Jun 2021 11:03 AM
A 39-year-old man from Brisbane's northside has died in a workplace incident on Wednesday evening.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said they were called at an address at the intersection of Main Ave and Ninth Ave, Coorparoo, at 8.37pm yesterday evening.

They said they treated a man for "critical head injuries".

Queensland Police confirmed they were tasked to the scene about 9pm.

A spokeswoman said the man died as a result of a workplace incident.

They said the man was from "north Brisbane" but would not confirm his suburb of residence.

It's not known whether he died at the scene or was transported to hospital.

Police said the death was non-suspicious.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

