Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police and local volunteers spent two days conducting a full-scale search of the area after the man’s car was found near Cunnamulla.
Police and local volunteers spent two days conducting a full-scale search of the area after the man’s car was found near Cunnamulla.
News

Man found 700km away after epic search

by Nathan Edwards
1st Jun 2020 5:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been located alive and safe near Cunnamulla after a nearly week-long police search which spanned more than 700km.

The result is a great turnout for police, SES, Council, and local volunteers who spent the past two days conducting a full-scale search of the area after the Inala man's car was found abandoned alongside the Balonne Highway on Tuesday.

Mathew Schloss, 30, who had been declared missing since May 26, was found on a private property late Sunday afternoon by a search helicopter, with ground crews directed to his location soon after.

The private property off Linden-Nebine Road at Nebine is some 10km from where Mr Schloss's vehicle was originally found.

He has been transported to Cunnamulla Hospital for observation.

Police have taken the opportunity to thank the local population and volunteers who assisted in the search for Mr Schloss.

Originally published as Brisbane man found 700km away after epic search

More Stories

Show More
editors picks missing man queensland search

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heartbroken family’s tribute to crash victim Emily Barnett

        premium_icon Heartbroken family’s tribute to crash victim Emily Barnett

        News 21-year-old Emily Barnett had a bright future which was cruelly cut short in Friday’s Bruce Highway crash.

        Harry’s dream debut with Tigers

        premium_icon Harry’s dream debut with Tigers

        Rugby League Former coach thrilled to watch Yeppoon star shine on the big stage.

        Theft ‘kick in the guts’ for junior sports club

        premium_icon Theft ‘kick in the guts’ for junior sports club

        Crime ‘It’s very disappointing. As if this season wasn’t already difficult enough.”

        UPDATE: Woman suffers serious injuries following crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Woman suffers serious injuries following crash

        News 9PM: All lanes have re-opened on Gavial Gracemere Rd following a serious crash...