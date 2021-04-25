Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The crash happened at Mt Nebo (file picture)
The crash happened at Mt Nebo (file picture)
News

Brisbane man killed in Mt Nebo cycling crash

by Rachael Rosel & Danielle O’Neal
24th Apr 2021 6:12 PM | Updated: 25th Apr 2021 9:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 31-year-old man has died after he crashed into a stationary vehicle at Mount Nebo in the Moreton Bay region north of Brisbane.

Police investigations suggest the Coorparoo man was riding down Mount Nebo Road when he crashed about 10.30am Saturday.

Members of the public administered first aid before the ambulance arrived, but he died at the scene.

A 49-year-old woman in the car was not physically injured but was taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital as a precaution.

The Forensic Crash Unit was on the scene, with traffic being turned around at the intersection of Mt Glorious and Macs roads.

Earlier Saturday, a male cyclist was hospitalised with serious head injuries after falling from a bicycle in Northgate.

Paramedics were called to Ryan Rd at 8.30am where the male person was assessed and taken to RBWH in a serious condition.

More Stories

crash cyclist death death editors picks tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meet the meerkats: Enter now to be in the running

        Premium Content Meet the meerkats: Enter now to be in the running

        Community Residents have the chance to win an up-close encounter with the cuties.

        Two-vehicle crash reported on northside intersection

        Premium Content Two-vehicle crash reported on northside intersection

        News Two persons were taken to Rockhampton Hospital in stable conditions

        Live music every Saturday morning in Rocky’s CBD

        Premium Content Live music every Saturday morning in Rocky’s CBD

        Music Unique initiative to bring life to Rockhampton’s East Street every Saturday...

        What’s on around the grounds this weekend

        Premium Content What’s on around the grounds this weekend

        Sport Round 1 of AFL Capricornia season and FFA Cup clash headline the action.