A man in Brisbane has been hospitalised after a wire from a barbecue brush stabbed him in the oesophagus.
News

X-ray reveals barbecue bristle in man's throat

by Staff writer
3rd Jan 2019 1:35 PM

A MAN from Brisbane knew something was wrong immediately as he swallowed a piece of steak before Christmas.

The tainted beef was embedded with a wire bristle from a barbecue brush, which became lodged in his oesophagus after he swallowed the mouthful.

Bruce Victor, 56, said he felt a sharp stabbing pain "in my throat."

Mr Victor told 9 News he suspected right away the wire brush he had been using to clean the barbecue was the culprit.

Knowing the steak "didn't have any bones in it" and he had seen the brush coming apart as he used it to "rub down the barbecue."

A scan shows the bristle lodged in the man's neck.
Getting the grill ready for some cooking — scraping old fat with the grill brush, blurred by the swift movements of cleaning.
He spent three days in hospital and was treated with antibiotics. He is expected to make a full recovery.

In Canada in 2017 there were nine separate incidences of people swallowing barbecue brush bristles. So severe is the problem the government is instituting safely labels and warnings on the brushes.

In Canada the current advice to consumers is to check brushes for damage and replace them regularly.

