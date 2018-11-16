Brisbane nomads boycott Rocky after Kershaw camping ban

Mark and Rach Barton are 'disappointed' by the court ruled decision to remove free camping at Kershaw Gardens.

WHEN news broke yesterday morning that local caravan parks had won a lengthy legal battle to put a halt to free parking at Kershaw Gardens, nomads were left fuming.

Brisbane pensioners, Mark and Rach Barton had come to Rockhampton this week to visit family and were impressed with the facilities available.

"It's one of the best we've seen in the whole country,” Mr Barton said.

"We thought we could settle down here because it's halfway between family in Townsville and Brisbane but these changed laws now adds a whole other spin to it.

"It's definitely going to have negative impact.”

As a tradesman, Mr Barton said he was hoping to find work in town, but the announcement meant he and his wife would move on.

"Caravan and motor home manufacturers design them to be self-sufficient and people are buying them for thousands of dollars for that point,” he said.

"Now they want us to spend around $40 a night just to stay in a park. That's a lot each week. We might as well rent a house.

"We do two days on and one day off at caravan parks and top up our tanks, swim in the pool and enjoy what they have to offer but then move on.

"So they get two or three nights out of us but now they want more. It's simply greedy.”

Mrs Barton said she was "horrified” when she found out the news.

"It's very un-Australian. We've worked in caravan parks and know there are people who can't afford it,” she said.

"When we came here we thought it was so cool. You can walk over to the shops, eat around the corner, there's a beautiful park there. It's safe.

"I'm part of many caravanning Facebook groups and I'll be saying 'don't come to Rocky because they want to kick you out... they've closed Kershaw down'.

"We'll move on now and go somewhere where we're accepted.”

The couple also noted that for nomads like themselves, with extra large motor homes, the only option for parking in town is places like Kershaw.

"Here's a suggestion: we stayed at a place at Julia Creek which was beautiful,” Mrs Barton said.

"Everyone parked around the creek and talked, walked their dogs and used bikes they provided.

"They embraced us and asked for a gold coin donation which we were happy to pay.

"Why not do something like that here?”