Queensland on high alert as cluster grows

Major shopping centres are among dozens of businesses on high alert amid fears of a growing cluster sweeping through Queensland.

On Saturday afternoon, Indooroopilly Shopping Centre was added to the Queensland government's extensive public health alert.

Two customers, who have since tested positive to COVID-19, visited the mall.

The infected customers visited Origin Kebab and Bupa Health on August 17, and David Jones, Myer, Sweets from Heaven and Touch of India on August 19.

A deep clean has since been completed.

It joins Westfield Carindale, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Browns Plains Grand Plaza and Forest Lake Shopping Centre, all now listed on the Queensland government's contact tracing list.

It comes as the state recorded two new cases on Sunday, a woman in her 30s and a baby.

It's understood these cases are linked to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre, bringing the total cases in this cluster to nine.

Meanwhile, authorities are scrambling to track down 86 young people who visited the detention centre, who could have been exposed to the virus.

So far, 111 inmates and 202 staff from the centre have been tested.

Queensland Health is expected to announce the test results of the remaining youths this morning, while testing of staff continues.

According to the Courier Mail, the cases within the cluster are understood to be at least five people who work at the centre, and four close contacts.

New public health restrictions were rushed in on Saturday, limiting gatherings at home to just 10 people for residents in Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan, Scenic Rim, Moreton Bay and Redlands local government areas, and 30 people elsewhere.

Yesterday, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young urged anyone who felt unwell to go and get tested.

"I can in Brisbane and in Ipswich, if you've got symptoms of the flu, it's most likely to be COVID, not flu," Dr Young said.

"We've got very little flu in our community and we do have these seven cases of COVID."

Current contact tracing details for Brisbane Youth Detention Centre cluster:

9 August 2020: Anytime Fitness, Village Square, Browns Plains, 11am to 12:10pm

9 August 2020: Woolworths, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains 11am to 12pm

10 August 2020: Spotlight Browns Plains: ~9:30am to ~9:45am

10 August 2020: Anytime Fitness, Village Square, Browns Plains: 10:15am to 11:25am

10 August 2020: Woolworths, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains: ~11am to ~12:30pm

10 August 2020: Greenbank Takeaway, Greenbank: 5:30pm to 5:40pm

10 August 2020: Woolworths, Forest Lake Shopping centre, Forest Lake: times unknown

11 August 2020: BP Wacol (Cnr Boundary & Progress Rds), Wacol: ~6am to ~6:15am

11 August 2020: Mt Gravatt Swimming Pool, Mt Gravatt: ~10:30am to ~11:45am

11 August 2020: Dami Japanese Restaurant, Mt Gravatt: ~12pm

12 August 2020: Woolworths, Forest Lake Shopping centre, Forest Lake: ~4:30pm to ~5pm

12 August 2020: Thai Antique Carina Heights: 6pm to 6:15pm

12 August 2020: Coles, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains: ~7:15pm

13 August 2020: Australian Nails, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake: 11am to ~12am

13 August 2020: Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake: 11am to 3pm

13 August 2020: Nandos, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake: after 12pm

14 August 2020: Officeworks, Browns Plains: ~10am to ~10:10am

14 August 2020: Coles, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains: after 10am to before 11am

14 August 2020: Ikea Slacks Creek: 11am to 2pm

14 August 2020: Woolworths, Marsden on Fifth shopping centre, Marsden: ~11:15am to ~11:30am

14 August 2020: Anytime Fitness, Village Square, Browns Plains: 2:20pm to 3:30pm

14 August 2020: Bunnings, Browns Plains: ~2:30pm to ~3pm

14 August 2020: Coles, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake: ~4pm to ~4:30pm

15 August 2020: Kmart, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains: ~9:30am to ~9:45am

15 August 2020: Anytime Fitness, Village Square, Browns Plains: 10:25am to 11:35am

16 August 2020: Woolworths, Marsden on Fifth shopping centre, Marsden: ~10am to ~10:15am

16 August 2020: Coles, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains: ~10:30am to ~11am

16 August 2020: Anytime Fitness, Village Square, Browns Plains: 1:20pm to 2:30pm

17 August 2020: Greenbank Takeaway, Greenbank: ~6:30pm to ~6:40pm

18 August 2020: BCF, Greenslopes: ~12:30pm to ~1pm

18 August 2020: Chemist Warehouse (Waratah Dr) Crestmead: Afternoon

18 August 2020: BP Wacol (Cnr Boundary & Progress Rds), Wacol: Evening

19 August 2020: 12 RND Fitness, Birkdale: 8am to 9:30am

19 August 2020: Woolworths, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains: ~9:30am

19 August 2020: The Jam Pantry, Greenslopes: 10:30am to 11:45am

19 August 2020: Westfield Carindale Shopping Centre, Carindale: ~1pm to ~3pm

19 August 2020: Bras 'n' Things, Westfield Carindale, Carindale: ~1pm to ~3pm

19 August 2020: Ghanda clothing, Westfield Carindale, Carindale: ~1pm to ~3pm

19 August 2020: Myer, Westfield Carindale, Carindale: ~1pm to ~3pm

19 August 2020: Baskin Robbins, Camp Hill Market Place, Camp Hill: ~5:30pm to ~5:40pm

19 August 2020: Pho Inn, Camp Hill Market Place, Camp Hill: ~5:30pm to ~5:40pm

20 August 2020: Woolworths, Marsden on Fifth shopping centre, Marsden: ~10am to ~10:15am

21 August 2020: Woolworths, Forest Lake Shopping centre, Forest Lake: ~10:30am to ~10:45am

