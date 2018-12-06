Menu
Matt Lodge has committed to the Broncos for two extra years. Picture: Annette Dew
Rugby League

Lodge commits to Broncos with new contract

by Peter Badel
6th Dec 2018 10:47 AM
BRISBANE prop Matt Lodge is the latest Bronco to commit to the club after inking a two-year upgrade.

The post-Wayne Bennett era at Red Hill is gathering steam with key duo Lodge and Corey Oates having signed extended deals in the space of 24 hours.

There were fears Bennett's departure to Souths could see key players leave with him, most notably Lodge, who was loyal to the super coach after Bennett brought him back to the game two years ago.

But Lodge is staying at the Broncos until the end of 2020 after being rewarded for his outstanding form last season, playing every match despite a three-year hiatus from rugby league.

Lodge was embroiled in a firestorm earlier this season following his New York ordeal in 2015 but that drama is now well and truly behind him.

"It's good to have some stability," he said. "I've made the decision to stay up in Brisbane and I'm happy with that decision and looking to put in some work with the group that we've got coming through to achieve what we all want.

"I'll always respect Wayne (Bennett) for giving me the chance to come back... but we're moving on now and we've got a new coach in 'Seibs' (Anthony Seibold), training has changed and we've all on board with that and we're excited at what the future holds."

