A long-serving radio executive is the subject of an internal investigation following an alleged incident involving an announcer from top-rating show.
Entertainment

Brisbane radio boss under investigation

by Kylie Lang
3rd Mar 2020 7:47 PM
LONG-SERVING Brisbane general manager of Nova Entertainment Jay Walkerden is under an internal investigation following an alleged incident involving one of the announcers on 106.9's top-rating Ash, Kip, Luttsy & Susie breakfast radio show.

The Courier-Mail understands the alleged incident occurred when Mr Walkerden - who is also Nova's program director - was on a week's trip with the crew in California last week.

Nova general manager Jay Walkerden at the Brisbane studios. Picture: Mark Cranitch.
Several radio insiders, including announcers for rival networks, confirmed similar accounts.

One said: "There was an incident in San Francisco, and complaints were made."

The Courier-Mail contacted Mr Walkerden, but he did not return calls.

He has been in senior roles with Nova for almost nine years, and is married to afternoon announcer Katie Mattin,

Nova's publicity director Jane Elliott said the company had no comment.

The alleged incident is believed to have involved a member of the Ash, Kip, Luttsy & Susie show.
On the Ash, Kip, Luttsy & Susie Facebook page yesterday morning, the trip was described as a "dream week", "from visiting some of the most famous landmarks in the world to the haunting beauty of the Sonoma County Red Wood Forests".

In a final video, the crew showed live footage of them in the recording studio, with Mr Walkerden, and of visits to Alcatraz, the Golden Gate Bridge and other attractions.

Nova's week in California was a guest of the San Francisco Travel Association, San Francisco International Airport (SFO) & Visit California.

Ash, Kip, Luttsy & Susie won seven out of a total of eight radio surveys in 2019.

