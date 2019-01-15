Key disability care centre closure confirmed

A QUEENSLAND Health residential care facility for people with severe disabilities at Red Hill, in Brisbane's inner-west, will close by the end of the year.

The Halwyn Centre's 39 residents and their families were advised of the facility's closure at an emotional meeting today.

It has been home to some of the residents for decades but they were told the centre had not received approval from the National Disability Insurance Agency to be a specialist disability accommodation provider and would close on November 27.

The centre on Waterworks Rd provides permanent residential care to Queenslanders with both intellectual and physical disabilities.

Respite care is also provided but will cease from February 28.

Metro North Hospital and Health Service, which runs the centre, is working with the residents and their families to transition them to new, specialist disability accommodation within the community, as required under the National Disability Insurance Agency.

Metro North Community and Oral Health Directorate executive director Tami Photinos said that up to four residents shared a room at Halwyn.

"NDIS funding for individuals means that Halwyn's residents, with the assistance of their families, carers or appointed public guardians, can now choose a brand-new home in purpose-built disability accommodation," Ms Photinos said.

She said Metro North had set up a support team to assist all residents in their move to new accommodation.

Staff were also informed today about the pending closure of the centre, built in 1979.

Ms Photinos said no Halwyn Centre staff member would lose their job through its closure.

Comment was sought from the National Disability Insurance Agency.