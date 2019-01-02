Menu
Darren Davies issues the orders at Roar training. (AAP image, John Gass)
Soccer

Roar on brink of record low

by MARCO MONTEVERDE
2nd Jan 2019 11:42 AM
ANOTHER brave loss will be unacceptable for interim Brisbane Roar coach Darren Davies, whose team is desperate to avoid a history-making A-League defeat against Newcastle at McDonald Jones Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Roar have never lost six successive A-League matches.

Their current losing streak equals the number of consecutive defeats suffered by Ange Postecoglou's all-conquering team in 2011.

That string of losses came after the Roar had set an Australian professional sporting record for the longest stretch of undefeated games with 36.

Postecoglou's star-studded side recovered from that barren spell to win a second consecutive championship.

A title this season is beyond the besieged Roar's wildest dreams, but anything - even a draw - is badly needed on Wednesday night to stop the rot that also claimed the club's longest-serving coach John Aloisi, who resigned last Friday.

"I'm aware that we've lost a number of games consecutively ¬ in the initial process we need to turn that around," said Davies, whose first game in charge was Saturday's 2-1 loss to Sydney FC at Jubilee Stadium.

Interim coach Darren Davies instructs his men. Pic: AAP
The Roar deserved a least a draw from the match, with striker Adam Taggart missing a late penalty that would have secured the visitors a point.

"It was a reaction yes … but we lost," Davies said.

"We'll be doing our utmost to win the game (tonight)."

Davies tipped Taggart - who has scored six goals this season - to bounce back against the Jets, where he won the Golden Boot in season 2013-14.

"The best players in the world all miss penalties. He'll score the next one, and that's part and parcel of being a striker," he said.

Key pair Avraam Papadopoulos (hip) and Stefan Mauk (groin) remain on the injured.

With defender Papadopoulos and suspended centre-back Daniel Bowles out, 19-year-old Aaron Reardon is tipped to make his A-League debut as Jacob Pepper's central defensive partner.

Despite the Roar's thinning defensive stocks, 29-year-old former Socceroo Luke DeVere ¬ yet to play this season - remains on the selection outer.

Danish winger Tobias Mikkelsen has been axed, but countryman Thomas Kristensen has been recalled to an extended squad - from which two more will be cut - that also includes ex-Victory defender Stefan Nigro, attacker Dylan Wenzel-Halls and youth team midfielder Jay Barnett.

