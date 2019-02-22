Young ready to ‘hit the ground running’ for Roar

Returning Brisbane goalkeeper Jamie Young will run "through a brick wall" for Darren Davies such is the respect he has for the Roar interim coach.

Having missed the Roar's past two matches through suspension, Young will resume his rightful position between the posts on Friday night when Brisbane meet Central Coast Mariners in a battle of the cellar dwellers in Gosford.

Initially banned for three games after being sent off for knocking over Adelaide United star Craig Goodwin in the Reds' 4-3 home win over Brisbane on February 2, Young was successful in having his punishment reduced by one match on appeal.

"For my collision with Craig … the initial sanction was excessive," Young told The Courier-Mail.

"I spoke to Craig straight after the game and he was receptive to my impressions towards him, and we left it like that."

"It's been personally frustrating … I want to be out on the pitch contributing to the team.

"I've worked incredibly hard on the training pitch to make sure I improve on my past performances so when I do come back, I come back hitting the ground running."

In Young's absence, Brendan White deputised and helped the Roar to just their second win of the season in beating Sydney FC 2-1 on February 8.

However White struggled after coming on as a replacement against Adelaide and also again last Saturday night in Brisbane's 4-0 loss to the Glory in Perth.

"I always try to help Whitey where I can, and he gave his best during the games he played in, and that's all you ask from someone," Young said.

Despite the Roar's struggles this season, Young remains a huge fan of Davies, who was given the coaching job in an interim capacity following John Aloisi's resignation in December.

Jamie Young’s challenge on Craig Goodwin that led to the Roar goalkeeper’s two-match suspension. Picture: AAP

Davies has said he won't apply for the permanent coaching position but it's understood he is still in the running to become Aloisi's official replacement.

"What we need is someone passionate, and he's very passionate about football, and you can tell he genuinely cares for the club and for the players, and he's somebody who would add value to the club in the long term," Young said of Davies.

"I would go through a brick wall for him."

The Roar's coaching stocks took another blow on Wednesday with the resignation of the club's academy director Drew Sherman.

Sherman, who has assisted Davies since last month's departure of assistant coach Ross Aloisi, is set to move interstate to link with another A-League club.

"It's with a heavy heart that I depart the club," Sherman said in a letter the club sent to academy players and their parents. .

Incoming Roar football director Shane Stefanutto said Sherman would serve a notice period before leaving.

Martin Bullock has been appointed interim academy director.