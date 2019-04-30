Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Eric Bautheac has played his last game for the Brisbane Roar. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England
Eric Bautheac has played his last game for the Brisbane Roar. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England
Soccer

Brutal cull as Roar begin rebuild

by Marco Monteverde
30th Apr 2019 12:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BRISBANE Roar have swept a broom through their 2018-19 playing squad.

Including retiring skipper Matt McKay, 14 players won't return to the Roar for their maiden campaign under new coach Robbie Fowler.

 

Joining previously confirmed departures McKay, Henrique, Thomas Kristensen, Luke DeVere and Brett Holman are French marquee man Eric Bautheac, Spanish midfielder Alex Lopez, former Australian under-17 captain Joe Caletti, attackers Tobias Mikkelsen, Eli Babalj and Charles Lokoli-Ngoy, defenders Stefan Nigro and Ruon Tongyik, and back-up goalkeeper Brendan White

"Brisbane Roar would like to thank all departing players for their contribution to the club and wish them all the best for the future," club CEO David Pourre said.

More Stories

a-league brisbane roar football robbie fowler soccer
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Defence department moves in as properties sell

    premium_icon Defence department moves in as properties sell

    Politics RICK Bowman will have the Defence Force as neighbours on two sides of his property Lorna Vale at Marlborough.

    Capricornia's pre-polls open, candidate preferences revealed

    premium_icon Capricornia's pre-polls open, candidate preferences revealed

    Politics Plenty of locals are getting their voting out of the way early.

    Candidates' debate set to tackle tough CQ issues

    Candidates' debate set to tackle tough CQ issues

    Politics The debate starts at noon at the Criterion Hotel

    $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    News Your subscription gives you access to vital local news information