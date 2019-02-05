Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jamie Young clatters into Craig Goodwin last weekend.
Jamie Young clatters into Craig Goodwin last weekend.
Soccer

Roar to appeal severity of big Young ban

by Marco Monteverde
5th Feb 2019 3:45 PM

BRISBANE Roar will appeal a three-match ban slapped on goalkeeper Jamie Young.

The A-League's reigning goalkeeper of the year was sent off in the Roar's 4-3 loss to Adelaide United at Coopers Stadium at the weekend.

Having charged out of his penalty area in an attempt to be first to a through ball, Young's timing was all wrong as he took out Reds star Craig Goodwin.

Referee Alex King had no hesitation in showing Young a straight red card, which left the Roar with nine men for more than half an hour of the match after New Zealand international Dane Ingham's send-off five minutes earlier for a second bookable offence.

 

Young and Ingham, as well as defender Daniel Bowles - ­banned for an accumulation of yellow cards ­- will all miss the Roar's clash with Sydney FC at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.

But the Roar remain confident they can successfully appeal the length of Young's ban.

More Stories

Show More
a-league brisbane roar football jamie young soccer
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Teens cause thousands in property damage in graffiti spree

    premium_icon Teens cause thousands in property damage in graffiti spree

    Crime Brazen vandals strike cars and businesses across Rockhampton

    Brazen thief proves crime doesn't discriminate

    premium_icon Brazen thief proves crime doesn't discriminate

    News Local business owner 'relieved' after hearing of store break in

    • 5th Feb 2019 3:19 PM
    Keppel Bay Sailing Club to see multi-million dollar upgrade

    premium_icon Keppel Bay Sailing Club to see multi-million dollar upgrade

    News Proposed redevelopment set to create important economic benefits

    REAL ESTATE: Is this CQ's cheapest suburb to buy a house?

    premium_icon REAL ESTATE: Is this CQ's cheapest suburb to buy a house?

    Property One home even sold for $40,000 with the average home around $90,000