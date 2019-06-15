Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A fire at a school in Upper Mount Gravatt is being treated as suspicious.
A fire at a school in Upper Mount Gravatt is being treated as suspicious.
Crime

Brisbane school block engulfed in flames

by Natalie Bochenski
15th Jun 2019 9:29 AM

A Brisbane primary school has been declared a crime scene after a fire ripped through one of its buildings overnight.

Emergency services were called to the school in Upper Mt Gravatt at 7.15pm on Friday after reports of a blaze.

No one was injured in the fire, but the building was significantly damaged.

Police investigators returned to the school on Saturday morning to search for evidence of the cause of the fire, which is believed to have been deliberately lit.

More Stories

brisbane school education fire investigation suspicious fire

Top Stories

    Rocky tops state for house price increase with huge spike

    premium_icon Rocky tops state for house price increase with huge spike

    News CQ, SEE WHAT YOUR HOUSE IS WORTH: More people upgrading and moving to region to buy higher end properties.

    The sky is the limit for bright Emu Park teen

    premium_icon The sky is the limit for bright Emu Park teen

    News Emu Park Lions Club is helping to send teen to study at NASA

    'We have turned a corner': Rental vacancies drop

    premium_icon 'We have turned a corner': Rental vacancies drop

    Property Prices fall 13.5% for March quarter but REIQ says market's steady

    World-famous songstress has her sights set on Rockhampton

    premium_icon World-famous songstress has her sights set on Rockhampton

    News FOX FILES: Chart-topper Toni Childs will arrive in Rocky this month