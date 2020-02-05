Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A student is in isolation after attending school having recently returned from a trip to China and not going through the coronavirus quarantine process.
A student is in isolation after attending school having recently returned from a trip to China and not going through the coronavirus quarantine process.
Health

Primary school student sent home after China trip

by Antonia O’Flaherty
5th Feb 2020 6:46 PM

A STATE school student has been sent home after teachers were informed they had recently returned from China amid a school ban on anyone who may be at risk of having coronavirus.

The Courier-Mail understands the student had been attending the school since returning from China but today told a teacher at the Brisbane primary school that they had recently travelled to the country.

The school then called the student's father who collected the student and while they were not showing any symptoms the child will be self-isolating until 14 days has passed since leaving China.

The state government issued a state-wide advice to anyone who has returned from China to self-isolate for at least two weeks after leaving amid the Coronavirus outbreak which has seen three confirmed cases in Queensland.

It is understood the school principal had written to all parents three times with the health advice.

coronavirus health isolation school

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coal ship detained amid coronavirus fears

        premium_icon Coal ship detained amid coronavirus fears

        Breaking THE health of a crew member onboard an international coal ship, anchored off Gladstone, is being monitored amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

        REVEALED: How to score a job at the new Plaza Hotel

        premium_icon REVEALED: How to score a job at the new Plaza Hotel

        Careers Find out how to apply for the 15 to 20 jobs up for grabs when the hotel reopens in...

        UPDATE: Passengers injured in two vehicle crash in Rocky

        premium_icon UPDATE: Passengers injured in two vehicle crash in Rocky

        News Emergency services are responding to the scene of the crash in Rockhampton.

        Pauline Hanson and Shadow Minister slam Pauls closure

        premium_icon Pauline Hanson and Shadow Minister slam Pauls closure

        News Senator Pauline Hanson said the closure would “bring an industry and its workers to...