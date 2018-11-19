Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mitchell Cunningham, Nathan Hounsell and Corey Cullen.
Mitchell Cunningham, Nathan Hounsell and Corey Cullen.
News

Lawyers front court on fraud charges

by Vanda Carson
19th Nov 2018 11:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE Brisbane solicitors accused of ripping off taxpayers by defrauding Legal Aid have had bans on contacting fellow lawyers eased this morning when they appeared for the first time in court on fraud charges.

Solicitors Corey Cullen, 28, and Mitchell Cunningham, 30, and Nathan Hounsell, who previously worked for Lawler Magill, appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning before Magistrate Grace Kahlert, where each was charged with one count of aggravated fraud by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Cullen appeared in person, with his solicitor Peter Saggers, and successfully applied to ease strict bail conditions banning him from contacting co-accused Adam Magill, as well solicitors not charged including Sam Wildermuth from Fisher Dore lawyers and Neil Lawyer from Lawler Magill.

Hounsell did not appear in person, and was represented by barrister Angus Edwards.

Hounsell has agreed to attend court by 4pm today to sign a fresh bail undertaking containing the new conditions allowing him to contact colleagues and co-accused.

Cunningham was represented by barrister Chris Wilson and did not appear in court.

He must report later today to court to sign his new bail with the same conditions as his co-accused.

The trio are due back in court on December 12.

brisbane court crime solicitors

Top Stories

    Coast sisters launch into swimwear world with stylish brand

    premium_icon Coast sisters launch into swimwear world with stylish brand

    Business GALLERY: Layne and Ella Fleming were fed up with poor quality bikinis and decided to create their own stylish brand, Layla Swimwear.

    Why a Ring Road is the best option for Rocky

    premium_icon Why a Ring Road is the best option for Rocky

    Council News STRELOW: We couldn't fight this forever but we can shape the result

    'People are losing hope': CQ nurse reveals truth about Nauru

    premium_icon 'People are losing hope': CQ nurse reveals truth about Nauru

    News The 'Nauru is paradise' narrative is a lie. Here's the proof

    Politicians face local backlash against Adani's water use

    premium_icon Politicians face local backlash against Adani's water use

    Environment They sought to explain the stringent oversight for the project.

    Local Partners