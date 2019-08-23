Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire Fighters had to put out a blaze which destroyed two cars following a police chase through Tweed. PHOTO: Justin Davis
Fire Fighters had to put out a blaze which destroyed two cars following a police chase through Tweed. PHOTO: Justin Davis
News

Brisbane teen charged after Tweed police chase

Michael Doyle
23rd Aug 2019 11:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLICE pursuit through the Tweed which resulted in two cars being destroyed in a blaze has ended with the arrest of a 17-year-old Queensland boy.

Tweed-Byron Police arrested the teenager from the Brisbane suburb of Carseldine following the chase along the Pacific Motorway on Thursday afternoon.

NSW Police reported the pursuit began just before 2pm when Traffic and Highway officers tried to pull over the sedan which was travelling northbound.

When the sedan failed to pull over, police used road spikes to stop the 17-year-old driver, who had two other passengers at the time.

The road spikes deflated the tyres at the Duranbah Tunnel near Chinderah.

Sparks from the car lit the near by grass on fire, when the sedan pulled over onto the motorway shoulder which engulfed it and one police car, destroying them both.

The fire caused havoc on the motorway, backing up traffic as fire fighters put out the blaze.

The teenage driver appeared in Tweed Heads Children's Court and was granted conditional bail.

He has been charged with police pursuit - drive manner dangerous/not stop and driving while unlicensed.

He is required back in court on Monday, September 16.

The two other male passengers have been released by police with no further action anticipated against them, according to police.

arrest brisbane editors picks police chase police pursuit teenager tweed news tweed police
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Religious temple development plans near controversial site

    premium_icon Religious temple development plans near controversial site

    News The proposed centre would include activities of dances, yoga, cultural meetings, meditation, festivals and more

    Government plans to make Central Queensland a hydrogen hub

    premium_icon Government plans to make Central Queensland a hydrogen hub

    News Reps agree the region is prime for exporting the emerging commodity

    Queensland councils keen to follow RRC's lead on development

    premium_icon Queensland councils keen to follow RRC's lead on development

    News Rockhampton building stimulus initiative recognised by QLD councils

    Hit and run victim went out a winner

    premium_icon Hit and run victim went out a winner

    News Friends remember Jim's joy in the hours before tragedy struck