Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Counter terror police raid Brisbane home

30th Jun 2018 9:24 AM

 

A HOUSE has been raided by counter terrorism police south of Brisbane.

A man in his 20s has been taken into custody and is being questioned by police, Nine News reports.

An Australian Federal Police spokesperson said the Brisbane Joint Counter Terrorism Team conducted an operation at Kuraby, 20 minutes south of the Brisbane CBD, but would not provide further detail.

"There is no current risk to the community related to this matter," the spokesperson said.

"No further comment can be made as the matter is ongoing."

The AFP is expected to issue a statement later today.

More to come

brisbane crime editors picks police terror

Top Stories

    From Beef Capital to big top for 16-year-old Rocky girl

    premium_icon From Beef Capital to big top for 16-year-old Rocky girl

    Entertainment Brooke Lawrie: 'It seems cliche to say I ran away with the circus, but it's true'

    Three-year wait to reopen cyclone damaged road almost over

    Three-year wait to reopen cyclone damaged road almost over

    News The Scenic Hwy's long and costly road to recovery

    Good result for injured man in search for family after crash

    premium_icon Good result for injured man in search for family after crash

    News 'He thought he was the last of the family name'

    Cop feels injuries during resisted arrests is part of job

    premium_icon Cop feels injuries during resisted arrests is part of job

    Crime 'This sort of conduct occurs more frequently than it should,'

    Local Partners