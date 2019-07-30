Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lamar Patterson is back in Brisbane. Picture: Getty
Lamar Patterson is back in Brisbane. Picture: Getty
Basketball

Brisbane to reload old NBA Bullet

by Greg Davis
30th Jul 2019 1:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BRISBANEare set to confirm on Wednesday that star import Lamar Patterson is returning for the 2019-20 NBL season.

Patterson's signature will complete the bolstered Bullets roster.

The Bullets have also secured Boomers guard Nathan Sobey in the free agency period and have added imports Taylor Braun and EJ Singler to the squad brimming with Australian and New Zealand Tall Blacks representatives.

Patterson was an NBL MVP candidate and was selected in the All-NBL First team last season after averaging 18 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game and was a genuine match-winner for Brisbane who qualified for the play-offs.

Patterson - who played in the NBA and as a gun for hire in Europe and Asia - left a cryptic message on social media about returning to Queensland.

He was a player in high demand in the off-season with overseas clubs and cashed-up NBL teams interested in his considerable services but has opted to return to the Bullets environment where he flourished.

Live stream every game the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup with KAYO on your TV, Mobile, Tablet or Laptop. Get your 14 day free trial & start streaming instantly >

More Stories

basketball bullets lamar patterson nba nbl
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Escapee Update: Police confirm escapee was in car get away

    Escapee Update: Police confirm escapee was in car get away

    News Do you know this woman? Police release CCTV pictures of woman seen at scene of getaway

    CQ flu numbers surge, huge spike in one week

    premium_icon CQ flu numbers surge, huge spike in one week

    News UPDATE: Doctor warns death toll will rise

    Resident's fury at onlookers watching her property burn

    premium_icon Resident's fury at onlookers watching her property burn

    News Mim thanked fire crews but was horrified by the actions of others

    FINAL DAYS: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon FINAL DAYS: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards