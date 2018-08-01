Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Schoolboy latest pedestrian casualty

by Talisa Eley
1st Aug 2018 6:30 PM

A BOY is in a serious condition after he was struck by a car in Brisbane's north.

The school-aged child suffered head injuries when he was hit on Waterworks Rd, Ashgrove, near the Ashgrove BP service station just before 4pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said critical care paramedics were on board during transport to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

Officers are reviewing footage of the accident and speaking with the boy's mother in order to piece together exactly what occurred.

It is unknown if he was alone at the time.

The forensic crash unit was also at the scene.

It is the second serious pedestrian accident in Brisbane in as many days, with a 22-year-old man struck while crossing a main road in Chermside yesterday afternoon.

And it comes as Brisbane City Council rolls out a plan to monitor pedestrian behaviour following a surge in pedestrian incidents in recent months, some fatal.

brisbane crash road safety traffic

Top Stories

    Kershaw Gardens on track for August 11 opening, say council

    premium_icon Kershaw Gardens on track for August 11 opening, say council

    Breaking Tradies are working tirelessly on the old landfill site, installing new playgrounds, equipment, walkways, gardens and features.

    • 1st Aug 2018 6:00 PM
    • 1 enough_is_enough
    Barb Knowles on hockey's biggest coup in a decade

    premium_icon Barb Knowles on hockey's biggest coup in a decade

    Hockey 'It really is the pinnacle': City to host 2019 Oceania Cup

    ‘Life is very precious, you have been so strong’

    ‘Life is very precious, you have been so strong’

    Health Jarrod Lyle has decided to go into palliative care at just 36.

    United’s stunning Zidane plan revealed

    United’s stunning Zidane plan revealed

    Soccer Manchester United want Zidane to replace Mourinho if he goes: report

    Local Partners